Biloxi soup kitchen continues serving despite inflation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite challenges like historically high inflation rates posed by the pandemic, Loaves and Fishes at Back Bay Mission has not missed a meal.

“We just are flexible, and we make it work,” operations manager Aliese Halcomb told WLOX.

Halcomb said donations have been steady thanks to community members and pantry partners giving.

Therefore, the nonprofit organization has been able to provide consistent meals, despite the growing need.

“We have had an increase in people,” she said. “Not necessarily brand-new people but a lot of the people that we serve on a regular basis, just more often.”

Kimberly Alexander stopped by for lunch on Tuesday.

“It means a lot to me because we get to come here and eat,” she said. “And, I mean, at least I know I have somewhere I can go when I get hungry. So, you know, come here and they give you like clothes and shoes and stuff.”

For Michael Whigham, he said Loaves and Fishes and Back Bay have become a place of comfort and transformation.

“I’m more than impressed with what I see in the mission, how it outreaches the people, helping them, well, regain some sort of stability,” he said. “And the community itself, with their donations, it’s just amazing what they do because it keeps the operation going.”

Loaves and Fishes serves free breakfast and lunch three times a week.

You do not have to be homeless to join the line.

“With the inflation, it’ll help you pay your water bill instead of having to buy groceries. And so, if anybody needs that, then we are here,” Halcomb said.

If you would like to donate to Loaves and Fishes, click here.

