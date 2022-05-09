Super Teachers
Warm and humid today

Another warm and humid day
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
We’ve already warmed up a good bit today, and we’re going to be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The humidity will stay high, making it feel warmer. No rain is expected, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today. It’ll be breezy with a southeast wind around 10-15 MPH. Tonight will be quiet and mild. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s by Tuesday morning.

The humidity will be a little lower by Tuesday and Wednesday. However, it’s still going to be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll stay sunny and dry through the middle of the week.

A few showers are possible on Thursday and Friday, but rain chances will stay low overall. It’s going to remain warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

