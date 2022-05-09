Super Teachers
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

US calls UN council meeting Wednesday on North Korea tests

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledges the officers and soldiers who took part in a celebration the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, in North Korea on April 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has scheduled an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Wednesday following North Korea’s latest test of a ballistic missile that was likely fired from a submarine.

The launch Saturday was another sign of North Koreans leader Kim Jong Un carrying out his recent vow to speed up development of nuclear weapons.

The United States holds the rotating presidency of the council this month and a spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the U.N said Monday it scheduled Wednesday’s meeting to discuss the North’s latest launches. North Korea has fired 15 missiles so far this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who drowned Tuesday night on Lake Lookout in...
Teen identified in D’Iberville drowning
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Sheriff: Escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer captured after police chase
A Kentucky woman said she she took her wedding ring to a jeweler who gave it to the wrong person.
‘I’d do anything to get it back’: Jeweler gives woman’s wedding ring to the wrong person
Casey White and Vicky White
Manhunt Ends: Vicky White, Casey White arrested after police chase in Indiana