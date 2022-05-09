TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi stuck on the tracks near Gulf Ave. in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers will want to avoid the area around Gulf Ave. and E. Railroad St. in Gulfport this morning. A semi is currently stuck on the tracks, and awaiting a tow truck.

A CSX train is also stopped on the tracks waiting for the truck to move, so several other nearby intersections are likely blocked because of that.

Police are asking drivers to be patient and avoid the entire area, if possible.

We are currently waiting for a semi tow truck to remove a semi that is stuck on the tracks near Gulf Avenue and E Railroad Street. It could have been a lot worse! Expect delays and please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Z0KHkZL9K0 — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) May 9, 2022

