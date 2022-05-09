Super Teachers
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi stuck on the tracks near Gulf Ave. in Gulfport

Drivers will want to avoid the area around Gulf Ave. and E. Railroad St. in Gulfport this...
Drivers will want to avoid the area around Gulf Ave. and E. Railroad St. in Gulfport this morning. A semi is currently stuck on the tracks, and awaiting a tow truck.(Gulfport Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers will want to avoid the area around Gulf Ave. and E. Railroad St. in Gulfport this morning. A semi is currently stuck on the tracks, and awaiting a tow truck.

A CSX train is also stopped on the tracks waiting for the truck to move, so several other nearby intersections are likely blocked because of that.

Police are asking drivers to be patient and avoid the entire area, if possible.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

The national baby formula shortage continues to intensify.
Nationwide baby formula shortage getting worse
Temps & humidity increasing this morning. Looks like a nice & very warm Monday ahead with...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
Kaitlyn Harper shares the story of her four-year-old daughter's journey with cancer.
Ocean Springs mom spreads awareness on childhood cancer
Brenna Conrad helps apply stage makeup to her son, Layne, before his performance in "The...
Stage moms for WINGS celebrate Mother’s Day at the theater