Teen identified in D’Iberville drowning

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have identified the teenage drowning victim who died this weekend.

Harrison County Deputy Coroner Witney Valles identified the boy as 13-year-old Channon Wilson.

Officials told WLOX he and some other kids were at the Tchoutacabouffa River near old Highway 15 and Tuxachanie Creek Sunday afternoon when friends said they saw Wilson struggling in the water and called 911.

Wilson later died at an area hospital.

Police are still conducting interviews to get a complete picture of what happened.

