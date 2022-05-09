Super Teachers
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Teen identified in D’Iberville drowning

Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who drowned Tuesday night on Lake Lookout in...
Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who drowned Tuesday night on Lake Lookout in Catawba County.(Source: Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have identified the teenage drowning victim who died this weekend.

Harrison County Deputy Coroner Witney Valles identified the boy as 13-year-old Channon Wilson.

Officials told WLOX he and some other kids were at the Tchoutacabouffa River near old Highway 15 and Tuxachanie Creek Sunday afternoon when friends said they saw Wilson struggling in the water and called 911.

Wilson later died at an area hospital.

Police are still conducting interviews to get a complete picture of what happened.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Casey White and Vicky White
Manhunt Ends: Vicky White, Casey White arrested after police chase in Indiana
Call them health care pioneers; a class of 20 is the first-ever Licensed Practical Nurse...
LPN apprentice partnership first of its kind in Mississippi
Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast
May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and Health Connect America wants to give parents an...
Happening May 14: Summer Fest for Foster Care Awareness Month