State, local agencies gather for hurricane prep at Waveland museum

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Storm season is about three weeks away, but Hancock County is preparing now.

The Waveland Ground Zero Hurricane Museum housed its first Hurricane Preparedness Seminar on Monday.

“Have a plan to get everything out or get it to high ground,” Stephen McCraney, the executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said to a crowd of residents and first responders.

He shared what he has learned from past hurricanes, how to stay safe when one hits and what you can do ahead of a storm.

“The citizens here, they are tried and true in Hancock County. It’s always a pleasure to come down here,” he told WLOX. “Hope we don’t have to come back for a hurricane this year. But if not, they know exactly where the state, the county and the local cities are going to be.”

Hancock County EMA director Brian Adam also shared his insight.

“I don’t care if you’re in the city of Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead or in the unincorporated county,” he said. “If we’re not on the same page, we can’t protect the citizens.”

This is the first seminar of its kind hosted by the museum. Organizers said they plan to make it an annual event.

“We really are committed to being an information hub for hurricane preparedness,” Board Chair Bernie Cullen said.

About 40 people filled the room for the presentation and then explored the museum.

“To walk into this room and have standing room only and have so many representatives from MEMA and see our police and our fire chiefs here to support us was just overwhelming,” Cullen said. “And after the event, they’ve all said that this was very necessary.”

Free resources are available at Ground Zero in Waveland. You can pick those up anytime Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

