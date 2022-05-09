Stage moms for WINGS celebrate Mother’s Day at the theater

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For many moms, Mother’s Day was a time to be pampered, but others have turned the spotlight on their kids.

None do it better than stage moms.

Although Erica Moore is a staffer at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, she was and will always be a proud stage mom.

To her, there’s no where she’d rather be celebrating Mother’s Day than at the theater.

“Being a mom is just about my kids,” she said. “That’s the best thing about being a mom. And Mother’s Day is just special to be able to spend time with them and being able to spend time doing something the love so much.”

To help WINGS Performing Arts put on “The SpongeBob Musical,” there are many stage moms behind the scenes.

“I was thinking about it,” said WINGS Director Cliff Thompson. “Moms are as vital to this family as they are to any family. They’re central to the entire process. They get the kids here for auditions to every rehearsal along the way. And then, on top of that, I’ve never really met a mom that’s not willing to volunteer to do whatever you ask them to do.”

Dale Pohl is in charge of props. In this case, the jet pack is for her daughter.

However, she said moms have an even more important role.

“I will say that I think the most important thing you can do as a mom for theater and for kids that want to be in theater is to get them there. Just drive them there,” she said. “For some kids, the difference in doing something like this or being at home missing this, is a ride to rehearsal...it’s so worth it, it’s so good for them. This is the best life experience.”

Brenna Conrad embraces her role as stage mom to her son Layne.

“Being a stage mom is a mom that comes to support their child, makes sure they’re doing what they love and really embrace their talent and their passion,” she said.

For Conrad, this is the best Mother’s Day present she could ask for.

“Absolutely, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than front stage, watching my son and all of his friends and everybody around him.”

According to Thompson, he couldn’t agree more.

“If I could give the WINGS moms a happy Mother’s Day gift, it would just be the best experience for their kids and their families.”

