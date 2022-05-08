Super Teachers
Warm and sunny Mother's Day

By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s going to be a beautiful Mother’s Day! Lots of sunshine is in the forecast this afternoon, and we’re going to quickly warm up today. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and the humidity will make it feel a little warmer. Tonight won’t be quite as cool. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s by Monday morning. Patchy fog is possible.

Monday and Tuesday will be very warm and a little humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s in the afternoon. We’ll be a little warmer by Wednesday and Thursday. Many of us will get close to 90. Some isolated showers are possible on Thursday, but rain chances will remain slim.

