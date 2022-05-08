Visitors, residents get a taste of the Coast through history and art

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Those looking to learn a little about Coast culture got two events at one venue Saturday.

The Biloxi Visitors Center hosted events showcasing Coast artisans and spotlighting Coast historians.

One group hopes to turn a little profit, another wants to shape a few minds, but both seek to help create a better sense of place.

Michael Kessler with Peace By Piece Quilt Shop said the Lighthouse Arts & Crafts Fair gives every artisan a place to shine.

“We’re really building small business as a whole here,” he said. “A rising tide lifts all boats.”

Kessler combines creating products that promote the place he loves with being a teacher of sorts.

“I do consider myself an explainer of culture,” he said. “Because when somebody comes to visit us on the Gulf Coast and they’re from outside of Mississippi, they have this one idea. But when they come here and see all the diversity, all the different people that make up the Coast and all the different things they can find here on the Coast, they’ll go, ‘Hold on just a second. I didn’t know that.’ "

Sharon Albrecht and Randy Hanson are still trying to discover the Coast after relocating here not long ago. This is the place to do it.

“Part of it is just the arts and crafts that they have are nice to look at and see,” Albrecht said. “And, like the photographers, they take pictures and it’s stuff that we’ve seen and stuff that we would like to see. It really makes you feel good to see that in a picture.”

Hanson added, “This is Biloxi. That’s our town, our city now, and we enjoy it.”

Also inside the Biloxi Visitors Center this weekend was the annual Gulf Coast Historical & Cultural Exposition.

This was the opportunity for organizations to put the history of the entire Coast into perspective and context.

The expo’s directive is to show that while every community is different, our shared geography connects us all, and it’s important to know the whole story of the Coast.

“It just makes you feel part of the area,” said Cathy Lagaccia, a Biloxi resident for six months. “The more you know, about the area, the more you feel like you’re part of it. And it will get me out doing things.”

This year’s Historical and Cultural Expo was dedicated to Charles Harry Gray, the former director of the Hancock Historical Society.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.