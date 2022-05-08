Lynch single in 10th gives USM 5-4 win in ODU finale

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Danny Lynch dumped a single into right field to score Christopher Sargent with one out in the 10th inning and give the University of Southern Mississippi a 5-4 victory over Old Dominion University.

The seventh-ranked Golden Eagles (36-12, 18-6 Conference USA) salvaged the final game of the three-game C-USA set at Pete Taylor Park after the Monarchs (31-13, 13-11) had won Friday and Saturday.

USM tied the game 3-3 in the sixth inning on Sargent’s run-scoring flare into left field and then took a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning on Dustin Dickerson bases-loaded walk.

But ODU tied the game in the ninth inning on a two-out solo shot by leadoff man Thomas Wheeler.

But in the 10th inning, Sargent reached on an one-out error and Will McGillis blooped a double into short right field to give USM runners on second and third base.

Lynch then got just enough of a Brett Smith cutter to slip a single into short right field and send Sargent home with the game-winning run.

Smith (0-2) took the loss, giving up an unearned run on two hits in 1/3 of an inning. He struck out one.

Hurston Waldrep started the game for USM and allowed three earned runs on five hits over six innings. He walked three, struck out 10.

Landon Harper (2-1) gave up the game-tying run in the ninth inning, but was salty otherwise, allowing one run on three hits in four innings. He walked one, stuck out six.

McGillis had two hits Sunday, including his 14th home run of the season. The two-run shot in the fourth inning got the Golden Eagles back in the game after falling behind 3-0.

USM will host the University of Mississippi at 6 p.m. Wednesday before welcoming the University of Texas-San Antonio to Pete Taylor Park for the final weekend series of the regular season.

