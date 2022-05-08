Kids get creative for Mother’s Day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Pine Hills Nursery hosted a Mother’s Day pot painting event where moms witnessed their kids handcrafting them a gift.

The nursery located in Pass Christian has various events during the year. For Mother’s Day, families can design a flowerpot. This includes painting the pot, choosing a flower, and working on the potting process.

Three-year-old Pipper Linton and her 17-year-old sister, Morgan attended the event with their parents. Their mom, Alicia Linton, said she was surprised by her family when she got to the nursery.

“My folks know I love flowers, and they wanted to bring me here today, but we didn’t know this was happening so this is a special treat,” Alicia said.

Both Pipper and Morgan worked together on their moms gift.

“We decorated it with a little flower, and we have a little bee coming out of it,” Morgan said.

Vicky Looney joined in on the fun by bringing along her daughter and grandchildren to share some bonding time together. She said this is a special moment for them since her daughter is moving further away soon.

“I love it. I am glad they are so close to where we can see them,” Looney said. “They are trying to move so it is wonderful having them nearby.”

The nursery has a flowerpot event every year right before Mother’s Day.

