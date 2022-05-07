Turn off the lights! It’s termite swarming season in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - It’s Mother’s Day weekend and we have some visitors. No, not your kids. Termites!

If you live on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, you probably started seeing the bugs swarming this week. Each year they show up right around Mother’s Day.

And while it’s inevitable they may get inside your house, it’s not a reason to panic.

Editor’s Note: We’ve been reporting on the yearly termite swam for more than a decade. The following interviews with longtime pest control experts in South Mississippi are pulled from that reporting. The calendar may change, but the advice has remined the same.

Pest control experts say this is a time for the bugs to find new homes and start new colonies. The species many are dealing with here on the coast are Formosan Subterranean Termites.

“When they are swarming, it’s important to notice where they are swarming from,” said Mike Craft, General Manager of Redd Pest Solutions. “If they are swarming inside your home, look at your walls, look at your ceilings, look at your floors. See if you can determine where exactly they are coming from.”

Once you know where they are coming from you can look to see if there are any holes in the wood. If so, you need to call a pest control company as soon as possible.

“The swarmers are just sitting there waiting for those environmental triggers to go off - the temperature, heat and humidity - to say ‘Hey, it’s time to mate,’” said Redd Pest Solutions Operations Manager Ken Davis.

“If you’re lucky enough to have them swarm, that seems like a strange way to term it to have a luck swarm, but the swarmers are a warning sign that you have an issue,” said Davis.

Mississippi State Entomology Specialist Dr. Blake Layton says during peak activity, it’s normal to see a few termites inside, but a lot of them means trouble.

“If you see large numbers of Formosan termites in your house, yes that means your house is infested with termites and needs to be professionally treated,” said Layton.

He recommends every home have an updated termite treatment plan.

Over the next few days, the experts recommend turning off your lights and making sure your doors and windows are closed after sunset to prevent the termites from flying in.

Remember, termites like materials that contain cellulose. Putting fire wood, pine straw, wood chips, or anything similar near the foundation of your home could attract termites. The pros also suggest you clear out all those cardboard boxes in your garage.

