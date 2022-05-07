Super Teachers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-110 N at Rodriguez St. EX 2

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - All northbound lanes of I-110 at Rodriguez St. are currently blocked following an accident.

Motorists are advised to find a detour before traveling in the area.

To stay updated, you can visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/ to get the latest information on mdottraffic.com on your mobile device.

