TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-110 N at Rodriguez St. EX 2

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - All northbound lanes of I-110 at Rodriguez St. are currently blocked following an accident.

Motorists are advised to find a detour before traveling in the area.

To stay updated, you can visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/ to get the latest information on mdottraffic.com on your mobile device.

