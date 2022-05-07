Super Teachers
Multiple families are left distraught after Old Biloxi Cemetery is vandalized

By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Families are angry after their loved one’s graves were vandalized at the Old Biloxi Cemetery in Biloxi.

On Wednesday, several families reported graves being destroyed at the cemetery. Chelsea Gallardo visits her family frequently, but this time, she was in disbelief when she saw broken tombstones and statues on the north side of the cemetery near Irish Hill.

“I was riding by, and I happened to see people when I pulled in,” Chelsea said. “I noticed there was vandalism very close to it all in the front row.”

This is the second report of a cemetery being vandalized on the coast in the last two months. As reported before, Saint James Catholic Church cemetery was also vandalized.

Angie Wheeler was also informed by her niece that her mother’s grave had been messed with. She said a blessed statue of Mary which her mother cherished before she died was broken in half.

“She died in 2017, but we have had it in the family for longer than that, and we moved it out here to the cemetery,” Wheeler said.

Gallardo’s uncle was the previous caretaker of Old Biloxi Cemetery. She said this is not the first time this has happened. In 2020, her dad’s grave was vandalized three months after he died.

“We had little mini-Christmas trees on his grave, and the next day I came out and someone took everything,” Wheeler said.

Biloxi police department has an ongoing investigation. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is encouraged to contact law enforcement.

