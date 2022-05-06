Waltman funeral services bring family, friends and co-workers

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - As family members of William Waltman need the power of prayer to get through his loss, so do his former co-workers.

“It’s hard, being the fact that he was at work,” said co-worker Anthany Wallace. “I mean, this could have happened to any one of us. I just hope God blesses his soul, blesses his family, and hope we’ll be able to carry on.”

He was known as a hard worker and good person to be around.

“He was a very great guy,” said another co-worker Dwight McNair. “I mean, every day you see him clocking in and out, he’s the same guy. Always kept a nice smile. One of the friendliest guys that you would every want to meet.”

Waltman was one of four who were killed in the Biloxi-to-Gulfport shooting spree on April 27.

The visitation and funeral service at Heritage Funeral Home in Moss Point was filled with those who knew him and knew of his story.

“You can tell by the people that’s here,” said Gulfport councilman Kenneth “Truck” Casey. “That’s paying their respects on his loss that he was a likeable person and just known by everybody.”

The family is still trying to make sense of what happened.

“My family feels this is a tragic loss, a senseless murder of a good hard-working family man who was doing his job when he was attacked by this person,” said Waltman’s uncle Charles Musgrove. “Our family has suffered a great loss. And the recovery time will long, if we ever completely recovery from it.”

