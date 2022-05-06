Small gesture a big deal during National Nurses Day

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The snacks and cards are just tokens for National Nurses Day, and Memorial Hospital administrators know it.

However, they are meant to represent so much more.

“I know how hard it is. I’ve had family members in the hospital,” said Ashley Comstock, Memorial Director of Business Development. “I know when I go to the doctor, they’re the ones right there holding your hand and being with you. I would give them the world if I could.”

But for right now, it’s the thought that really does count.

The carts that are loaded with goodies are also filled with love.

“It’s really nice to just get support and just be appreciated because we don’t expect to hear those things because we signed up for this career,” said Memorial oncology RN Megan McKay. “We love our job. But just knowing how thankful everyone is, it really helps us kind of get through the day.”

For McKay, the best thanks is in results.

“I think the best part of being a nurse is seeing someone that is really struggling and isn’t doing well and then you kind of see their progression and what you did to help them and getting them to actually leave the hospital, that’s a good feeling,” she said. “It’s just knowing you helped them get better to go back home to their family.”

Singing River Health System ER nurse Britney Fillette is celebrating the day by giving even more of herself for her employer and, likely her patients.

She routinely gives the sweat and the tears. In this case, it’s the blood part.

“It’s what I do. It’s in my heart,” she said. “I like to help people, take care of people. So, this is just another way that I can.”

The gesture of thanks is appreciated after a tough challenge from COVID.

“I hope the public and be patient with us,” Fillette said. “You know, life got pretty stressful for nurses around here and we definitely do our best to try and take care of everyone out there. So, I appreciate the week celebration for us.”

