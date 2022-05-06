Super Teachers
Man found guilty of murder outside of Ocean Springs bar

On May 5, Jones was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.
On May 5, Jones was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday after a four day trial, Deshaude Lakeith Jones, 43, was found guilty of first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

The murder of which Jones has been found guilty of occurred on September 14, 2018 in the parking lot of Kahuna’s Bar & Grill on Highway 90. The victim was Troy Taylor, a lifelong resident of Ocean Springs who was just 25 at the time.

Murder suspect back in Jackson County to face charges in deadly shooting

Jones was arrested in Zion, IL just 11 days later. He would be extradited from there to Jackson County during October of 2018.

District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath stated, “The defendant, Deshaude Lakeith Jones, of Waukegan, Illinois, had a criminal history spanning twenty-one years. I’m thankful the jury saw the truth and delivered justice to the Taylor family and helped protect our community from a violent habitual offender.”

Assistant District Attorney Nicole Collins Huffman stated, “We commend the hard work of the Ocean Springs Police Department and the many witnesses that bravely came forward with the truth of what happened.”

The case was prosecuted by McIlrath, Huffman and Bill Barret. Judge Dale Harkey oversaw the proceedings.

