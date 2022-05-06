Super Teachers
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Man charged with arson after setting Jackson apartment complex on fire

Timothy Tyrone Smith
Timothy Tyrone Smith(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been charged with first-degree arson after setting a Jackson apartment complex on fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says 39-year-old Timothy Tyrone Smith admitted to authorities that he started the fire at the North Hills Apartments in North Jackson on Friday afternoon.

One building appeared to be a total loss at the North Hill Apartments Friday.
One building appeared to be a total loss at the North Hill Apartments Friday.(WLBT)

Police received a call that shots had been fired in the area as well. However, Armon says they found no evidence of shots being fired inside the building.

No injuries were reported.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-110 N at Rodriguez St. EX 2
Eric's First Alert Forecast 5.7.22
Pleasant Mother's Day weekend
You can seem him on the surface before he returns under water.
WATCH: Biloxi alligator spotted once again near Deer Island
Eric's First Alert Forecast 5.7.22
Beautiful Mother's Day
The new video shows Vicky White at a Quality Inn the night before Casey White's escape
New video of Vicky White released