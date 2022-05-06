Man charged with arson after setting Jackson apartment complex on fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been charged with first-degree arson after setting a Jackson apartment complex on fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says 39-year-old Timothy Tyrone Smith admitted to authorities that he started the fire at the North Hills Apartments in North Jackson on Friday afternoon.

One building appeared to be a total loss at the North Hill Apartments Friday. (WLBT)

Police received a call that shots had been fired in the area as well. However, Armon says they found no evidence of shots being fired inside the building.

No injuries were reported.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.