Jackson County family mourns child lost to suicide, hopes more will be aware of mental health issues

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County family is still trying to understand how suicide came to haunt them.

Fourteen-year-old Sawyer Magee was a star athlete, who made everyone smile.

Not even a month ago, he took his own life.

Sawyer could plow through defenders on a football field, could throw a baseball with plenty of heat, and he could swish a basketball with ease.

“He had it,” said his basketball coach Gerald Edmonson. “Sawyer had the drive to just want to be good at everything he did.”

To add to that, he knew how to make people happy.

His parents are speaking out during Mental Health Awareness Month in hopes of helping others to be more aware.

“He loved to make you laugh,” said his mother Aleen Magee. “He just wanted to please everybody and make everybody laugh around him.”

He showed no indication to anyone that something was terribly wrong.

“I guess the message that needs to be known is that some kids, you don’t see anything at all...” Edmonson said. “...and Sawyer was one of those that I would never know.”

Aleen and husband Robert Magee knew there were mental health issues early on.

Sawyer was diagnosed in fifth grade with depression and anxiety and was on medication.

“He would get so mad at things, and he wouldn’t know why he was mad,” Robert said.

They never imagined him taking his own life on April 11.

“I don’t know if it was an impulse,” Robert said. “Because Monday that it happened, he said that he had had the best day ever.”

Robert, a high school history teacher and nurse, tried to revive him, but couldn’t.

“I held him for the first time in his life, and the last time in his life,” he said.

Sawyer’s sister, Celia, said he was her best friend.

“Every day I feel like I can’t survive the day that I’m going through,” she said. “I feel like I can’t push any more. And then, somehow I do.”

And even while the Magee family struggles to recover, they hope other families will make sure they know family basics: talk to your children, constantly.

“And let them know that it’s OK to not be OK,” Aleen said. “I’ve heard that so much lately – it’s OK to not be OK - but they need to reach out for help.”

Robert added, “Make sure that you love your kids, and make sure that know you love them.”

