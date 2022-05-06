Gulfport athletic upgrade work in full gear

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - These days, the only people you’ll see utilizing the track at Gulfport High School are construction workers. It’s part of a $3 million upgrade to facilities at the school.

Receiving the first upgrade will be the track. It will be resurfaced, and the grass will be transformed into field turf to help sustain the variety of events held at the facility.

“The track field at Gulfport High School is probably the most utilized field in the athletic department,” said Bryan Caldwell, Athletic Director at Gulfport High School. “It’ll be a game changer to have that as an artificial turf field. I’m very excited that this will be named the William Prince Jones Track & Field Complex.”

There’s also a new grass field for the Admiral Band. In the past, they marched over to the parking lot at Herbert Wilson Field to practice.

There are also new tennis courts going in just north of the main campus. If construction stays on schedule, they hope to have most of the upgrades complete by the end of August.

