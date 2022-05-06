Family of shooting spree victim mourning her loss

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, April 27 is a day Frank Sutherland will never forget. On his way to the DMV, he learned the mother of his child was dead.

“Brittany called me and told me that there was a shooting at the motel,” Sutherland said. “She was screaming and hollering on the phone.”

His daughter, Brittany, lived with her mother, Laura Lehman, at the Broadway Inn Express. Brittany says she left the hotel at 8:30 that morning to go to work. Minutes later, her mother was killed.

“A friend got in touch with me while I was at work and was like hey, are you okay,” said Lehman. “I said, ‘yeah, why? I’m at work.’ She said, ‘I heard someone was dead at the Broadway Inn. I was just curious, and wanted to check on you. I tried to call.’ I called for my mother, no answer. I tried to call the hotel office, no answer. So I started to get worried, and I told my boss, ‘hey, it’s not like my mom to not answer her phone so I’m going to go home and check on her.’ That’s when I learned.”

Brittany’s mother was one of four victims Jeremy Reynolds shot and killed in a shooting spree that day, according to police. Now, the family is grieving and struggling to pay for her funeral.

“I just want to be able to lay my mother to rest,” Lehman said. “We live paycheck to paycheck.”

“The funeral home told us that it would have to be paid before they can do anything,” Sutherland added.

Sutherland said Laura’s friends and loved ones are having a hard time coping and trying to fund her funeral, but they refuse to lose hope.

“You just have to trust in the lord and put Jesus first,” he said.

“I could have been there,” said Lehman. “I could have been involved in that. I’m so thankful for my life, first and foremost, but yeah, it’s tragic. It’s tragic.”

The Broadway Inn Express, where Brittany Lehman stayed, closed after the shooting, leaving her homeless. She’s now staying with her father.

If you would like to help the family by contributing to their GoFundMe account, you can use this link. https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fgofund.me%2feb1c07fb&c=E,1,G5x0fY4O0LRP0EPAZeAr7yDj6pxli7-F6yHWL34SGz4ilyTLSWqkl13xo3DrQtOvs7xaS0na6ubim4j-Z-s2Pj7rKa8M-QBK3DE_EuaN9a1n23w_PTg,&typo=1

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.