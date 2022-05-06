Super Teachers
Early morning severe weather causes damage in downtown Mobile, Daphne

Storm damage at Family Dollar on Broad St in Downtown Mobile
Storm damage at Family Dollar on Broad St in Downtown Mobile
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
A Greer's Market store on South Broad Street in Mobile was damaged as a line of severe weather...
A Greer's Market store on South Broad Street in Mobile was damaged as a line of severe weather moved through the area on Friday Morning, May 6, 2022.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Family Dollar and Greer’s Market stores on Broad Street have sustained major damage in downtown Mobile this morning as a line of severe storms passed through the area.

The Greer’s store was able to open for business after getting a late start to deal with the damage. The Family Dollar store, on the other hand, was destroyed.

Baldwin County also did not escape damage.

Damage in Daphne includes major problems at Jim Boothe Contracting and Supply at Rand Avenue and Capital Drive, where the front facade of the building was ripped off.

A Family Dollar store on South Broad Street in Mobile was destroyed as severe weather moved...
A Family Dollar store on South Broad Street in Mobile was destroyed as severe weather moved through the area early Friday morning, May 6, 2022.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)
The Jim Boothe Contracting and Supply building in Daphne was damaged as severe weather moved...
The Jim Boothe Contracting and Supply building in Daphne was damaged as severe weather moved through the area.(Hal Scheurich, FOX10 News)
Jim Boothe Contracting and Supply in Daphne received major damage.
Jim Boothe Contracting and Supply in Daphne received major damage.(Hal Scheurich, FOX10 News)

---

