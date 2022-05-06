Super Teachers
Christians having mixed opinions while waiting for Supreme Court decision on abortion rights

By Josh Jackson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - At the 71st Annual National Day of Prayer event at the Ocean Springs Civic Center, Terry Fountain was hoping one specific prayer request is granted soon.

“Well, the Supreme Court decision,” she said.

In December, the United States Supreme Court heard arguments on a Mississippi law that is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, setting the stage for what could be the most consequential abortion rights ruling in decades. A report published Monday by Politico said a majority of the justices in February privately voted to strike down the landmark case.

“Even though abortion is an important topic to me, it’s also important that Mississippi has led the way,” said Fountain.

Justice John Roberts later confirmed the authenticity of the the leaked draft opinion.

The possibility of abortion rights being stripped doesn’t sit well with pro-choice supporter, Jim Ciccone.

“Well, if we could overturn that, could we overturn LGBT marriage? Could we overturn bi-racial marriage?” said Ciccone. “What other progress that we’ve made in the social justice kind of human rights front could potentially be impacted by this decision?”

Fountain said she was thrilled to hear that the 1973 case could be overturned, but added the leaking of the draft opinion was a political strategy.

As both await the final decision, they said they’re not budging on their beliefs.

“Life begins at conception and I think it’s murder to kill a baby in the womb,” said Fountain.

“Taking steps backward doesn’t make sense to me,” Ciccone remarked.

The immediate impact of the ruling as drafted would be to end a half-century guarantee of federal constitutional protection of abortion rights, allowing each state to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion.

It’s unclear if there have been subsequent changes to the draft.

