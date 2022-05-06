Super Teachers
Body found in Miss. River in St. Bernard identified as 14-year-old girl who fell in the river, father confirms

Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River on Saturday as 14-year-old Brandy Wilson and her 8-year-old sister Ally Berry Wilson.(Family)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crew members recovered a body in the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish, Thursday afternoon.

The body was confirmed by the father of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson. She was found near Domino Sugar Refinery in St. Bernard Parish.

Just on Monday, the body of 15-year-old Kevin Poole was located near Cresent Park bridge at Piety and Chartres streets.

New Orleans police were working Monday (May 2) to recover a dead body tangled in wood debris from the Mississippi River.
New Orleans police were working Monday (May 2) to recover a dead body tangled in wood debris from the Mississippi River.(WVUE-Fox 8)

A teacher at L.B. Landry High School confirmed the body found was that of Kevin Poole, a 15-year-old who jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue two sisters, Brandy and Ally Wilson, on April 23.

15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally Wilson.
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally Wilson.(Family)

The 8-year-old sister, Ally Wilson still remains missing at this time.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters

‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

