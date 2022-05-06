10-foot alligator blocks I-49 by sunbathing on road
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Drivers on I-49 in DeSoto Parish got quite the surprise Friday morning (May 6).
A 10-foot alligator was spotted blocking the interstate. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a couple of photos on Facebook Friday morning, saying I-49 S was blocked near the Natchitoches Parish line.
The sheriff’s office says Sgt. Michael Dunn was sent to the scene to deal with the gator. Dunn was able to coax the gator off the interstate into a nearby creek bed.
