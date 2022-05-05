Thursday’s Forecast

Morning fog possible. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun today with very warm highs in the mid to upper 80s and a heat index in the 90s. Only a slight chance isolated thunderstorms today, if any. Many of us will see no rain today. And those that do, will also find many rain-free hours as well. There is a low potential for severe weather tonight into Friday morning. The biggest threats would be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Keep checking the latest forecasts and make sure you have ways to receive warnings.

