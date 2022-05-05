National Day of Prayer offers a moment of healing for coast communities
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Each year, Americans unite in public prayer for our country. The National Day of Prayer is both an outward showing of faith, and a personal moment of reflection focused on bringing our nation together.
Gatherings took place Thursday at noon in several South Mississippi cities and military bases. In Gulfport, dozens of residents and city leaders gathered for prayers at Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park.
When we asked viewers what they would be praying for, the answers varied widely. Some people were focused on the latest news headlines like abortion/reproductive choice, gun violence, and the war in Ukraine. Other concerns were more personal: a loved one struggling with mental health issues, a parent fighting cancer, or prayers for the health and safety of our children.
“Thanking God for another day and all the blessings in my life. Protecting this Great Nation,” wrote Christal Selph Robbins.
“Unity, Forgiveness, Healing, Salvation and World Peace,” wrote Sabrena Castro.
“Praying for everyone struggling with mental illness and suicidal thoughts,” wrote Misha Tolar.
The first Continental Congress called for a National Day of Prayer back in 1775. Congress established it as an annual event in 1952, and President Ronald Reagan designated it as the first Thursday in May.
The official theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer is “Exalt the Lord who has Established Us”.
