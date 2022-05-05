National Day of Prayer offers a moment of healing for coast communities

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Each year, Americans unite in public prayer for our country. The National Day of Prayer is both an outward showing of faith, and a personal moment of reflection focused on bringing our nation together.

Gatherings took place Thursday at noon in several South Mississippi cities and military bases. In Gulfport, dozens of residents and city leaders gathered for prayers at Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park.

The inspiring call of the Shofar brings Gulfport's National Day of Prayer to order ⁦@WLOX⁩ ⁦@CityofGulfport⁩ pic.twitter.com/nJK8DJBOpL — Brad Kessie (@BradWLOX) May 5, 2022

Gulfport hosts the National Day of Prayer this afternoon at Barksdale Pavilion. As many as 60 neighbors and city leaders are saying prayers of faith and healing for the community ⁦@WLOX⁩ ⁦@CityofGulfport⁩ pic.twitter.com/9TNFVf48ia — Brad Kessie (@BradWLOX) May 5, 2022

When we asked viewers what they would be praying for, the answers varied widely. Some people were focused on the latest news headlines like abortion/reproductive choice, gun violence, and the war in Ukraine. Other concerns were more personal: a loved one struggling with mental health issues, a parent fighting cancer, or prayers for the health and safety of our children.

“Thanking God for another day and all the blessings in my life. Protecting this Great Nation,” wrote Christal Selph Robbins.

“Unity, Forgiveness, Healing, Salvation and World Peace,” wrote Sabrena Castro.

“Praying for everyone struggling with mental illness and suicidal thoughts,” wrote Misha Tolar.

What are you praying for today? Posted by WLOX-TV on Thursday, May 5, 2022

The first Continental Congress called for a National Day of Prayer back in 1775. Congress established it as an annual event in 1952, and President Ronald Reagan designated it as the first Thursday in May.

The official theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer is “Exalt the Lord who has Established Us”.

On this National Day of Prayer, no matter how or whether we pray, we are all called to look outside ourselves. Let us find in our hearts and prayers the determination to put aside our differences, come together, and truly see one another as fellow Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 5, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.