Super Teachers
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

If Roe is overturned, Gov. says it’s time to ‘step up for mothers and children.’

Governor Tate Reeves
Governor Tate Reeves(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves says if Roe v. Wade is overturned, the conversation needs to turn to supporting mothers and children.

“We need to prove that being pro-life is about more than being anti-abortion,” he said in a social media post. “We need to commit more to the mission of supporting mothers and children. We need to continuously improve our foster care system. We need to make it easier to adopt a child. This is the mission now.”

Reeves statement comes after a leaked draft ruling shows that the U.S. Supreme Court is considering reversing Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal in the United States.

In December, the high court heard oral arguments in a case involving Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, a law that Reeves said was passed with a “strategic” goal in mind.

“Gov. @tatereeves of Mississippi – the state at the center of the SCOTUS controversy – tells me his legislation to stop abortion at 15 weeks was strategic: ‘We certainly wanted to get before the United States Supreme Court,’” conservative media personality Glenn Beck Tweeted.

The Tweet was later shared by Reeves.

Reeves said the state is already taking steps in that direction.

“That’s why I signed the Pregnancy Resource Act, and this is only the beginning.”

According to the Family Research Council, the act “provides $3.5 million in tax credits for contributions to crisis pregnancy centers.”

He said the state is also partnering with the Dave Thomas Foundation to improve foster care and is “upgrading... core CPS functions.”

“This is the new pro-life agenda, if we are successful in court,” he wrote. “It is just as vital. We can and will step up for mothers and children.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

On May 5, Jones was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.
Man found guilty of murder outside of Ocean Springs bar
The official start of Hurricane Season is June 1st, but for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance...
Hurricane Hunters ready for 2022 season
The Preservation in May program features a series of special events highlighting Biloxi's...
Biloxi holds annual Preservation in May
200 North Beach offers seafood and steaks with a coastal flare.
In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach
The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron is stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
Hurricane Hunters ready for 2022 season