Hurricane Hunters ready for 2022 season

The official start of Hurricane Season is June 1st, but for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, a.k.a. the Hurricane Hunters, it’s already storm season.
By Bill Snyder
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The calendar may say the official start of Hurricane Season is June 1st, but for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, a.k.a. the Hurricane Hunters, it’s already storm season.

The 53rd is stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.

“We have seen some abnormalities during the past five or six seasons. We’ve had some storms kick up in the early part of May, so we’re ready for that,” said Lt. Col. Sean Cross.

Part of that readiness is making sure the fleet’s 10 C-130J’s are set up correctly, and all speaking the same language.

Inside the plane, critical data is collected from every storm in real time, whether it be the occasional weak tropical depression or a category five hurricane.

“The National Hurricane Center in Miami gets the data, and within minutes they’re able to put out those forecast models,” Cross added.

If this summer’s anything like the past seasons, it’s going to be quite busy.

“It’s fine with me if we don’t fly any hurricanes this season. We will still be at the ready.”

