Heather Dailey named Gulfport P.D.’s deputy chief, first woman to hold title

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New Gulfport police chief Adam Cooper has announced the command staff that will support him as the new acting police chief of the Gulfport Police Department. Among those names is new deputy chief Heather Dailey.

Dailey is a University of Southern Mississippi alumni, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Criminal Justice. She began her career in law enforcement in 1995 with the USM Police Department, where she was promoted to Lieutenant. She then worked as an agent with the Pearl River Basin Narcotics Force from 1996 to 1998.

She first started with the Gulfport Police Department in 1998, and she has worked with the department ever since, managing to work her way through the ranks up and eventually be appointed as Commander of Support Services in 2020.

She hopes that in her new role, she can inspire others to reach their full potential.

“I think it’s also good that other people can see themselves in this role...see themselves in positions they hadn’t seen themselves in before,” Dailey said.

She will officially take on her new rank June 1st.

