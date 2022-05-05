Gulfport drowning was a work-related accident

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO) employee died Wednesday morning from drowning at the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor.

Wesley Goode, 53, of Carriere disappeared in the water near the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor boat launch around 9:00 a.m. About 40 minutes later, Gulfport Fire Department divers located him in about 10 feet of water.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Goode was unloading a NAVOCEANO boat at the launch when it started to float away from the trailer. So Goode stripped down, jumped in, and started to swim after it.

A colleague reportedly asked Goode if he needed help. He said no, he could swim.

That colleague told investigators he saw Goode begin to struggle and within seconds he went under and didn’t resurface.

A group of firemen, not from Gulfport, were doing PT in Jones Park at the time and rushed over to help. One jumped into the water and searched for Goode, but didn’t have any luck finding him.

The Gulfport Fire Department’s dive team eventually found Goode’s body. It is being considered an accidental drowning.

