Group collecting items like sleeping bags for people of Ukraine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Russia continues to inflict unrelenting violence on Ukraine, many civilians are hopeless and helpless.

A former Edwards mayor and his wife are leading a humanitarian relief effort to support those in need suffering overseas.

As Barry Holt and his wife Karen show pictures from Barry’s recent visit to Ukraine, they reflect on the scary and shocking moment the hotel Barry was staying at went up in flames.

They are also disturbed by the chaos in the war-torn country that’s affecting those who call Ukraine home.

“The people are humble people, less fortunate, they are at war and they need help,” said Barry Holt.

Holt was helping deliver food and medicine in Ukraine when he shared with his wife about the great need for supplies and sleeping bags.

“This is the thing: the men are staying to fight and it’s the old women, the young women with children, and you see this on the news, they are the ones tracking into the woods and the water, trying to get to a place of safety,” said Karen Holt.

So, the Holts created a group called The Bag Ladies, which is a new addition to their Jackson All Metro House of Prayer Organization to meet the needs in Ukraine.

“We know that they need sleeping bags... For them to be able to carry their own sleeping bags, at least it assures them of a clean place and something they can sleep on. They are asking us for sleeping bags, vitamins, flashlights with no batteries... Children need something to do. They need more coloring books, sketchbook and colored pencils,” the couple explained.

The couple says their mission is to show God’s love and hope to encourage others to do same. They also point that 100 percent of the monetary donations and goods will go to the Ukrainians.

“We cannot not be that quick to forget, and we have to stay plugged in because from the side of the world we can make a difference,” stated Karen.

To help, click the link right here.

