Wednesday’s Forecast

Warm and humid conditions continue today. Highs will again reach the mid to upper 80s. Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. Expect a gentle breeze from the south at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. A cool front will approach our region on Friday. This will not bring us much of a drop in temperature or humidity. Instead, it will likely bring South Mississippi widespread downpours with scattered thunderstorms on Friday. There is a low (a level 2 on a scale of 1 up to 5) risk for damaging thunderstorms in Coastal Mississippi on Friday. The latest model information suggests the rainiest and stormiest part of Friday may be from around 4 AM to 10AM. But, it is possible that a second round of thunderstorms may develop across parts of our area on Friday afternoon.

