Warm and humid today. Rain likely by Friday.

By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
We’ve already warmed up a good bit today! Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with more sunshine. There is a small chance for isolated showers, but many of us won’t see any rain. Tonight will remain muggy and warm. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Get ready for another warm and muggy day on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will increase overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This is thanks to a cold front getting closer to us. Showers and storms are likely by Friday morning, and a few of these storms could be strong to severe. Once that round clears, a few more showers may pop-up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Some showers may linger into Saturday, but many of us will remain dry. It’s going to heat up with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. You can count on a hot and muggy Mother’s Day! Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with more sunshine.

