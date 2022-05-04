TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking all lanes of Hwy 49 in Gulfport

Super Teachers
Crash blocking all lanes of Hwy 49 in Gulfport
Crash blocking all lanes of Hwy 49 in Gulfport(MGN Photo)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Gulfport might need to allow some extra time to get around this afternoon.

A crash has been reported on Highway 49 at Creosote Road just south of Interstate 10.

The crash is blocking all lanes of traffic, according to MDOT.

Use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

