TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking all lanes of Hwy 49 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Gulfport might need to allow some extra time to get around this afternoon.

A crash has been reported on Highway 49 at Creosote Road just south of Interstate 10.

The crash is blocking all lanes of traffic, according to MDOT.

Use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.