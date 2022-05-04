Super Teachers
Saints to play Minnesota Vikings in London on Oct. 2

The Saints' 2022 game in London will be their third in the British capital, following victories...
The Saints' 2022 game in London will be their third in the British capital, following victories at Wembley Stadium in 2008 and 2017.
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will play the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the NFL announced Wednesday (May 4).

The international regular-season game -- which will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Central Time -- will be the Saints’ third in the British capital. New Orleans won its two previous London games played at Wembley Stadium, defeating the then-San Diego Chargers in October 2008 and shutting out the Miami Dolphins in October 2017.

The NFL announced on Feb. 28 that the Saints would be returning to London this year for a regular-season contest. But the date of the game and the identity of their opponent was withheld until a Wednesday morning announcement on the NFL Network’s morning show “Good Morning Football.”

The Saints said fans interested in attending the game can find more information on the team’s website, its social media platforms or by registering at www.nfl.com/internationalgames.

Ty Fryfogle goes up for a catch against Gulfport as a member of George County.
Ty Fryfogle signs as undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys
Ty Fryfogle hopes to hear his name called on NFL Draft weekend.
