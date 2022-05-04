Super Teachers
Residents of Popp’s Ferry Landing concerned over dividing wall

People who live in Popp’s Ferry Landing have long heard rumors of a wall being built on Terrance Ct.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents of Popp’s Ferry Landing gathered at a Biloxi City Council meeting to voice their concerns over a proposed wall that would split them from a surrounding neighborhood.

People who live in Popp’s Ferry Landing have long heard rumors of a wall being built on Terrance Ct. Sarah Muise lives on Popp’s Ferry Landing only a street away from her mother-in-law who lives on Hengen Place in North Biloxi.

People who live in Popp’s Ferry Landing have long heard rumors of a wall being built on Terrance Ct.

“About five days a week, sometimes more, I will bring my kids here to their grandmother’s while I am here going to work, or if I just need her to watch them. That is part of the reason we moved to Popp’s Ferry Landing, it was to be closer to them,” Muise said.

Every day she drives across the street that divides the two neighborhoods. If a wall is built between the two neighborhoods, it will create an everyday inconvenience for her.

“Now they are building this wall. It is literally separating our family,” Muise said.

According to Popp’s Ferry Landing resident James Blease, the idea of a wall being built was brought up after a teen was shot in the head a week ago. He believes people who live on Hengen Place are using the incident as an excuse to divide the two neighborhoods.

“One of the things I would love to be able to see is the two communities coming together and solve both of our problems and realize we are both affected by the same things,” Blease said.

LaWanda Daniels is also a Popp’s Ferry Landing resident. She spoke about her concerns during the meeting.

“We are being unfortunately targeted as a problem community when we have an outstanding family-oriented, safe community,” Daniels said.

The city council hasn’t made a decision on whether a wall will be built. Community Development Director Jerry Creel said building a wall on a public road is not an easy task.

“You are not allowed, legally, to put a gate across a public road that would prevent anyone from coming in. The public has a right to use it because it is a public street, and it is maintained with public funds,”

Councilman Kenny Glavan, who represents that district, was not at the meeting. However, he is arranging for people from both neighborhoods to get together and come up with a solution.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

