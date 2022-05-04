Super Teachers
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Reactions vary on U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion leak on abortion

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme court indicates Roe v. Wade may be overturned.

The pink house on State Street is the only facility in the state where abortions are performed. Tuesday, the clinic was operating as usual, but for how long?

Abortion has been legal in the U.S. for 49 years after the landmark Roe v. Wade case. The leaked February draft opinion from the Supreme Court is getting mixed reactions.

“We pray that it will go through in a timely manner. Because every time and every day this doesn’t pass on through and not be held up different ways, babies will be killed,” said pro-life supporter Laura Duran.

“We need for our leaders to hear that women’s rights are human rights. Women’s bodies belong to themselves,” said pro-choice supporter Sharon Lobert. “So reproductive decisions are decisions that are made by a woman with her family, with her physician, that’s the places those decisions should be made.”

Mississippi Senator Chris McDaniel tweeted, “Looks like Roe v. Wade is history. Prayers answered!”

“This is the most critical moment for abortion access that we’ve seen in nearly five decades,” said Lauren Frazier Communications and Marketing Director for Planned Parenthood Southeast. “We’re aware of that, and it’s honestly disheartening to see that we’re here. Why are we still in this fight for bodily autonomy”.

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted, “Everyone is rightly outraged over the alleged leak in the Mississippi abortion case. Let’s think bigger. For decades, America has been uniquely radical in the West. Our abortion laws look like China & North Korea. Please pray for wisdom & courage for SCOTUS. Countless lives can be saved!”

“People should have the right to decide when and if they bear children, and we will continue to fight for that whether through legal means, through legislative means. We will be on the ground fighting this,” said MS ACLU Police Counsel Vara Lyons.

The draft is not the final court opinion, but officials say it would give abortion power over to the states. Many states, including Mississippi, are expected to ban the procedure.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
“People live on through their influence on others. And to see all the people that were touched...
Biloxi hotel owner Mohammad Moeini laid to rest after deadly shooting

Latest News

BREAKING; The Natchez Steamboat has sustained fire damage. Developing situation.
Natchez steamboat sustains fire damage
The Mississippi State Senate passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act Thursday.
D’Iberville opts out of medical marijuana, Gulfport discusses possible regulations
Reactions vary on U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion leak on abortion
A who’s who of Miss. politics, business and advocacy celebrate lives of Gov. Winter and First...
A who’s who of Miss. politics, business and advocacy celebrate lives of Gov. Winter and First Lady Elise Winter
Reactions vary on U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion leak on abortion
Mississippi politicians react to Supreme Court draft document regarding Roe v. Wade