Gaming Summit underway in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Gaming Summit is underway this week at the Beau Rivage.

Four panel discussions took place on Wednesday.

Industry operators and regulators from all over the southeast filled the ballroom for regulatory updates and conversations with experts on I-gaming, sportsbetting and business operations.

During the Regulatory Updates discussion, the group of experts focused on challenges they face with online and mobile sports books, cashless wagering and regulating practices as technology continues advancing.

The executive director of Mississippi Gaming Commission, Jay McDaniel, spoke as one of the panelists.

“For mobile sportsbetting, I think there’s an opportunity,” he told WLOX. “You know, a place like here at the Beau Rivage, they have already done an online, in-house where you can have a mobile app but you just have to be here to wager, and it’s been real successful, you know, the way that you fund it and the way that you do your checks on it. We’re kinda using that as a guide like, ‘Okay, if this did expand outside of these walls, could we regulate it and couldn’t work?’ And I think it’s shown us that it can. It’s just a matter of, would our legislature want to open it up statewide?”

The panels were followed by a luncheon that highlighting women in gaming.

Thursday will be filled with roundtable discussions related to gaming legalities and the future of the industry. And a Hall of Fame Gala Dinner will take place at 7 p.m.

