D’Iberville opts out of medical marijuana, Gulfport discusses possible regulations

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - At the May 3 council meeting, Mayor Rusty Quave and the city council voted unanimously to opt-out of the medical marijuana program.

“This is a big decision for our city and we want to make sure we take the time to evaluate how we want to move forward. We don’t see this as a ‘We don’t want to participate,’ we see this as ‘How do we participate in a manner that is healthy for our city and residents.’ We think that a slower, more methodical approach to a decision like this is in the best interest of all involved,” Quave said.

Going forward the city said it will evaluate steps other cities are taking, and meet with residents, business owners and other stakeholders to determine the steps moving forward for D’Iberville.

How local governments should regulate medical marijuana, if at all, was the hot topic at Gulfport’s City council meeting Tuesday.

A two-hour discussion revolved around a proposed ordinance drafted by the city attorney.

It’s nearly 40 pages long, but it overlaps with the state’s own regulations. It includes regulations that are not applied to other legal medicines sold at pharmacies.

“The state has said that this is a medical product now, and I feel that we as elected officials in this community, we need to respect that and we need to treat it that way. And I believe the ordinances that we pass need to reflect the fact that the state has said that this satisfies a medical need in our community. And sending it to the outskirts and continuing to put a stigma on it is unfair to the people who are using it for legitimate purposes,” said Ward 5 Councilman Myles Sharp.

The council did approve an amendment to the zoning ordinances to account for medical cannabis, but as for regulations, a workshop between city officials will likely happen soon.

The list of South Mississippi localities opting out of the program now includes D’Iberville, Pearl River County, Pass Christian, Picayune, Lucedale and George County.

