Coast couple loses son, heads call to action on Highway 90

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A deadly pedestrian hit-by-car accident on Highway 90 becomes a call to action for a South Mississippi couple.

Bill and Laurie Sumrall agreed to talk to WLOX about their son Cameron’s death, which happened back on April 22. They said Cameron was trying to cross US 90 at 30th Avenue in Gulfport when he was hit by an impaired driver. Two days later, he was dead.

“I got a call Sunday the 24th from a doctor in New Orleans telling me my son had died,” Bill Sumrall said. “I knew there was something wrong because he hadn’t been home for a couple of days. You’ve got to be careful, especially crossing Highway 90.”

The Sumralls hope two things come out of this. They hope people will be more cautious while trying to cross Highway 90, and they also hope drivers will be more aware of their surroundings as more people try to get across the road to the beach and other attractions.

They also tell us Cameron was an organ donor, and they hope he could maybe help save a life through that contribution.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.