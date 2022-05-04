Biloxi P.D. to hold Fallen Officer Memorial

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, May 12, the Biloxi Police Department will hold a memorial service in honor of officers both nationally and locally who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The police department has extended an invite to the community and all of those who wish to attend the ceremony.

The ceremony will be held in front of the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center located at 170 Porter Avenue at 10 a.m.

