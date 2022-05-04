4 Mississippi teenagers arrested for murder of 41-year-old man during robbery

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged four teenagers for the murder of 41-year-old Mikel Craven in mid-March.

Craven died on March 11, 2022, on Blake Road just outside of Cedarbluff, after what investigators determined was a robbery.

Four teenagers were arrested on May 4 for the robbery that led to Craven’s death, and all four have been charged with capital murder.

Emerson Houston, 19, William Austin Hill, 17, Greyson Klutts, 17, and Jeremy Klutts Jr., 15, all from West Point, made appearances at the Clay County Justice Court on Tuesday, the day they were arrested.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said only Klutts Jr. was given a conditional bond, set at $75,000, but that the bond includes the wearing of an ankle monitor.

Judge Thomas Hampton denied bond for the other three suspects who are currently at the Clay County Detention Center with a preliminary court hearing set for May 19 in the Clay County Justice Complex.

Investigators determined that the robbery on March 11 was the motive behind Mikel Craven’s death.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the case in partnership with the District Attorney’s office.

