Super Teachers
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

US sends canine body armor to Ukrainian service dogs

U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police...
U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards.(Facebook/Ukraine's State Border Guard via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Service dogs in Ukraine are getting some much-needed protection from the United States.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior said that U.S. police dog trainers are providing canine body armor for some of the Ukrainian dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards.

The ministry said now the four-legged assistants will be more protected in dangerous areas.

The vests do not interfere with movement, and protect dogs from debris, weapons and bullets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
“People live on through their influence on others. And to see all the people that were touched...
Biloxi hotel owner Mohammad Moeini laid to rest after deadly shooting

Latest News

Rubi Duran, left, gained not only a perfect kidney but a new sister in the life she never...
Woman finds ‘soulmate’ kidney donor via TikTok
North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
The woman's doctor told her it would take almost a decade to find a match who would help...
'She is my soulmate': TikTok videos help woman find kidney donor
About half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade falls and 13 states have...
States look toward banning abortions after SCOTUS opinion leak
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973...
Investigation launched into leak of SCOTUS Roe v. Wade draft opinion