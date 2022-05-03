Super Teachers
Tournament, charter boat fishing heats up as summer approaches

You could say the tournament fishing season has begun here in South Mississippi
By Bill Snyder
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Danny Pitalo said the recent Gorenflo's Cobia Tournament went really well, with lots of boats and some big fish.

“We came into the two-day this past weekend, and we had 24 boats fish and we gave out a little more than $35,000 in prize money,” Pitalo said.

He said he hopes that’s a harbinger of what’s to come during the late spring and summer.

“The Kingmaster’s coming up at the end of the month, then we’ve got the Billfish Classic in early June, then the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo’s in July. We’ve also got a king mackerel tournament coming up in either late October or early November. They haven’t set the date yet,” Pitalo added.

Some fish for prizes, while charter boat captains fish for business. They said they’ve reeled in a good season so far except for the wind.

“Mother nature’s been kicking our butts with winds from all directions, but luckily we can use the islands. Right now we’re just concentrating on fishing and getting out there and giving our guests the best time we can,” said Frank Becker with Skipper Charters. “People are booking, despite the fuel prices, people are booking because they want to get out and have a good time.”

