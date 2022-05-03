New Jackson County Crime Lab will speed up investigations while saving money

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County debuted its new crime lab, Tuesday. It’s the first county in the state to have its own lab with two forensic scientists. That means they’ll be able to process evidence faster than the state crime.

Narcotics Director Joseph Nicholson said there’s currently a two-year wait to get a crime lab test back from Jackson. For those incarcerated and waiting to go to trial, that wait is excruciating.

“They are at the county jail awaiting that result for two years. So the taxpayers of the county are paying for that. And if we had the test results for these individuals back sooner, we can get them in a court system, get them as state inmates, sent off to the state, and maybe lower our jail population,” Nicholson said.

He said the faster turnaround will also mean a better chance at intervention for people who simply have an addiction.

“This should help with those who get arrested early. We get the crime lab results back in two weeks and we can get something to the District Attorney’s Office and start the drug court program, pretrial diversion. All those things that are available only after an indictment or an actual conviction,” Nicholson said.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the county’s crime lab will ultimately save taxpayer dollars because investigators will get results within weeks.

“It’s going to be just a great benefit for the citizens of Jackson County,” Ezell said. “In the long run, it’s going to save money. You know, we have to pay crime lab fees. We’ll save that. And the Jackson County Supervisors really helped, worked with us in creating this crime lab.”

The Jackson County Crime Lab is housed in the narcotics office, and testing seized drugs will be the lab’s primary focus. Officials hope it will be an essential tool in combating fentanyl, and the growing problem of overdose deaths.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.