Jackson County helps fund a new project in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved money for Ocean Springs purchasing of the Fayard property.

The county granted the city of Ocean Springs $600,000 to help with purchasing a private property located on Front Beach. The decision was made at a meeting.

Jackson County Supervisor Randy Bosarge said this project will help beautify the city.

“It is going to clean it up and enhance the quality of life for the citizens once more funding becomes available to help enhance it,” Bosarge said.

Ocean Springs has $2.78 million in GOMESA funds that will help develop the vacant property. However, they needed support from the county to purchase the land because the GOMESA money could not be used to purchase property.

“Now it is just getting it purchased, getting it cleaned up and getting it environmentally friendly for people to enjoy,” Bosarge said.

The city has explored different options for the empty lot.

“The property is going to be used for enhanced recreational purposes for the citizens of Jackson County and Ocean Springs. I think some of the ideas have been to have a festival-type market maybe, with a future boat dock or something down there,” Bosarge said.

The property is located in front of Jackson Avenue and Front Beach.

