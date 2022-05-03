Another warm and humid day

We’ve already warmed up a good bit today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and the humidity will stay high. A few isolated showers and storms are possible today, but many of us will stay rain-free. Temperatures won’t drop too much tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s, and a few clouds will stick around the area.

Wednesday and Thursday will stay warm and muggy. We’ll be back in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon, and some isolated showers are possible. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and storms on Friday. It’s still going to stay warm with highs in the mid 80s.

If the front stalls nearby, we may see some rain linger into Saturday. Mother’s Day looks sunny, but very warm. Highs will be in the upper 80s in many spots.

