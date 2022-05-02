Super Teachers
Warm and humid weather sticks around

By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
We’ve warmed up quickly today! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will also remain high. There is a small chance for a stray shower or two, but most of us won’t see any rain.

Tonight will remain warm and humid. Lows will only be in the low 70s by Tuesday morning. Some patchy fog is possible. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain very warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There is a small chance for rain.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s. An approaching front will bring some showers and storms late Thursday into Friday. It’s still going to remain warm and muggy on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

