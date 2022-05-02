Vincent Creel retires as Biloxi public affairs manager

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For 28 years, Vincent Creel has been in the public eye, putting out vital information about the city of Biloxi.

Now, it’s time to put on the retirement hat.

If Creel didn’t know the impact of his work, he knows it now – not just in the plaudits, but in the number of people who came to wish him a happy retirement.

Dozens of journalists, city officials, family members and friends gathered at the Biloxi Welcome Center on Sunday to say “job well done.”

“He has been the city of Biloxi,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. “He’s been the voice and the face and, you know, the personality of the city for so, so long.”

Creel has been on the front lines, building a tested and proven public information department that could provide important information even during some of the city’s most challenging times, including the recovery from Hurricane Katrina.

“I was a sarcastic and cynical reporter, and I was afforded a front-row seat on some of the most significant events in the history of this city,” Creel said. “And the biggest thing that I always tried to do was put people on the front row, and let them know what their government is doing to make their life better.”

He loves Biloxi because he knows Biloxi. This is his home.

“I enjoyed growing up in Biloxi,” Creel said. “You know, it’s like I’ve heard mayors say, ‘Once you get that DNA in you, that’s it.’”

His commitment has earned the respect of those who will follow in his footsteps.

Cecilia Dobbs Watson has been working on and off with Creel since Hurricane Katrina.

“Vincent Creel is known in the city of Biloxi for giving out information. He is known in the city of Biloxi for his passion,” she said. “So, he is leaving a legacy that I think he is proud of, so much that he’s accomplished and he’s opened the door for so much more to happen.”

As part of the celebration, Creel received a proclamation in his honor.

“Now, it’s going to be fun to see the next chapter, and I’m so excited for Cecilia to see what she can do with the machine that she helped build.”

